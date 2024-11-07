Telangana farmers, Ethanol companies argue over manufacturing units

Hyderabad: Farmers and representatives of ethanol manufacturing units approached the Telangana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Commission at BRK Bhavan on Thursday, November 7, each side arguing on whether the establishment of these units was mutually beneficial.

While the farmers questioned the establishment of ethanol manufacturing units, representatives from these units argued that high production costs made it unaffordable to shut it down.

The ethanol-manufacturing units are located in Chittanur village of Marikal mandal in Narayanpet district and Dilawarpur of Nirmal district.

The parties presented their concerns to the commission’s chairman M Kondanda Reddy, who has assured to conduct a tour in the villages impacted with ethanol manufacturing units. Officials from the department of agriculture, pollution control board and industries attended the meeting.