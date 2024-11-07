In India food availability slid to alarming levels; malnutrition among children is starkly bad

As we look at the recent findings of 2024’s Global Hunger Index and other alarming health reports, a troubling image of public health emerges—from rising hunger, child malnutrition, and obesity to increased health consequences from climate change.

As per the 2024 Global Hunger Index (GHI), India ranks 105th of 127 countries. India got a score of 27.3, which is under the serious category. Four indicators reveal different aspects of the crisis: 13.7% of the population is undernourished, 35.5% of children under five are stunted, 18.7% of children are wasted, and 2.9% of children die before their fifth birthday.

On the same lines, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation’s Goalkeepers 2024 report also reiterated that child malnutrition is the world’s worst child health crisis, and that climate change is making it a more challenging problem to solve. From 2024 to 2050, the adverse impacts of climate change will have 40 million more children who are stunted and 28 million who will be wasted. Globally, in 2023, WHO estimated that there are 148 million children who are stunted. In India, as per the POSHAN tracker, up until the end of 2023, out of 7.44 crore children under 6 years measured, 36% were found to be stunted, 17% were found to be underweight, and 6% of children under 5 years were found to be wasted. Uttar Pradesh had the highest number of stunted children at 46.4%, Chhattisgarh with the highest number of wasted children at 10.4% and Bihar with the highest number of underweight children at 23.6%. One recommendation mentioned in the Goalkeepers 2024 report is to improve dairy productivity and consumption. If this happens in five countries, Ethiopia, India, Kenya, Nigeria, and Tanzania, 109 million cases of childhood stunting can be prevented.

Obesity is rising too

Alongside malnutrition, India is facing a growing obesity crisis. According to the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5), the percentage of men facing obesity in the age bracket 18–69 years has increased to 23% in NFHS-5 from 19% in NFHS-4. For women, it has increased from 21% (NFHS-4) to 24% (NFHS-5).Looking at the rural and urban areas in NFHS-5, for women, 33% in urban areas, and 20% in rural areas are obese Similarly, for men, in urban areas, 30% and in rural areas, 20% in rural areas are obese. Higher obesity in urban areas, signals the prevalence of sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy diets high in processed foods.

The Lancet Countdown on Health and Climate Change report shows that 48% of the world’s land experienced at least one month of extreme drought in 2023, largely due to climate change. According to Statistica, in India in February 2024, 26% of the total land area was affected by drought conditions, which was more than double the land area affected at the same time in 2023, and 9% of the total land area was affected by extreme drought conditions. Climate change intensifies health challenges by impacting the food security and nutrition system. Reduced availability and accessibility to nutritious food can worsen malnutrition and vulnerability among food-insecure populations.

Link between climate and health

The link between climate and health is further shown by 2023’s high global temperatures. High temperatures and heat waves intensify health risks, particularly for older adults, children, and those with chronic illnesses. A systematic review titled Global Warming and Obesity explored the connection between rising temperatures and obesity. The study highlighted that increased temperatures negatively affect physical activity levels and reduce the availability of fresh produce, making fruits and vegetables more expensive. As a result, people tend to opt for cheaper processed foods, contributing to higher obesity rates.

The impact of malnutrition has long-term effects on economic productivity and social welfare. As per estimates mentioned in the Goalkeepers 2024 report, under-nutrition results in a loss of US $3 trillion in productivity. In low-income countries, the loss ranges from 3% to 16% or more of the GDP. The Lancet report also showed that climate change contributes to lost work hours—globally, 512 billion potential work hours were lost in 2023 due to heat exposure, a significant burden for low-and middle-income nations, with averages of 221 and 291 potential work hours lost per worker, respectively, in 2023.

Country’s progress is threatened

Rising health challenges in malnutrition and obesity coupled with the adverse health effects of climate change threaten the progress of a country. There is a pressing need to urgently address these health issues as the social stability and economic growth of a nation are intricately linked with the adverse effects of climate change. With targeted interventions that consider early childhood nutrition, diverse diets, socioeconomic factors, nutritious food accessibility, and a commitment to building a healthier society, India can protect the well-being of its citizens and safeguard its future.