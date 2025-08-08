Protest in Khammam demands end to killings in Palestine

Hyderabad: A massive protest in Khammam on Thursday, August 7, demanded an immediate halt to the killings in Palestine and urged the Indian government to extend support to the Palestinian cause.

Organised by the Palestine Solidarity Committee, the rally saw thousands of participants, including leaders from CPI, CPM, Prajapatha, New Democracy, Congress, and Bharat Rashtra Samithi, march from Pavilion Grounds to the Zilla Parishad junction.

Students, doctors, teachers, and members of the Muslim community joined the demonstration, carrying placards and chanting slogans against Israel’s military actions in Gaza.

Addressing the crowd, CPI-ML Prajapatha state secretary Potu Rangarao called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to uphold India’s policy of non-alignment and take a firm diplomatic stand in favour of Palestine.

Over 20,000 people gathered in Khammam in a massive rally led by Political JAC, Muslim minority organisations, and various public associations — all united in solidarity with Palestine.



A clear and bold message to Israel and its backers like the US:

CPI District Secretary Dandu Suresh, New Democracy District Secretary Rajendra Prasad, educationist Ravimaruth, and Dr. Gopinath also spoke at the event, condemning what they described as a “massacre” in Gaza and calling for immediate international intervention.