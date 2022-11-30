Protest in Sambalpur for Orissa HC permanent bench

Sambalpur: Agitators jostled with the police during an agitation in Sambalpur on Wednesday for a permanent bench of the high court in the western Odisha city, officials said.

Lawyers and common people under the banner of Sambalpur Nagarik Kriyanusthan Committee staged a protest at Dr Nelson Mandela Kacheri Chowk here to press for their demand.

Judicial officers on their way to courts also returned without attending their offices.

The committee staged the protest demanding a comprehensive proposal from the state government with the Orissa High Court’s opinion on the matter.

Pradeep Bohidar, chairman of the action committee of Sambalpur District Bar Association (SDBA), said the establishment of the high court bench is a public demand.

He claimed the police tried to disrupt the protest, following which agitators protested the action, while the law enforcers said there was no major clash with the protesters.

Sambalpur District Bar Association (SDBA) president Sureswar Mishra said that people from all walks of life are fighting for the rights of the region and lawyers have extended their support to the agitation.

Supreme Court had on Monday expressed displeasure over the agitation and said it was expected from the Bar Council of India (BCI) to take action against agitating lawyers, including suspension of their licences.

The agitation spearheaded by the committee is underway for the last five years. Earlier, they used to protest three days every month but over the last three months, the stir has been intensified and protests are being held every Wednesday.