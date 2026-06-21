Protest march against Trump Road naming near US Consulate in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Left parties will participate in a protest march on Monday (June 22) opposing the state government’s decision to name a road near the US Consulate in Hyderabad after President Donald Trump.

The march will start at 11:30 am from the Babu Jagjivan Ram statue at Basheerbagh to the Dr BR Ambedkar statue at Tank Bund, spokesperson J Baburao said.

Describing the Congress government’s decision as imperialist, Baburao informed that several leaders are expected to participate in the demonstration and address the gathering. “The demonstration aims to express dissent against the government’s decision and reaffirm the parties’ commitment to democratic and people’s movements,” he said.