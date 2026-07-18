Protest on Necklance Road in solidarity with Sonam Wangchuk

Hyderabad: The Disha Students Organisation will hold a protest in Hyderabad on Saturday, July 18, in solidarity with activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was forcibly taken away to a hospital after he was on a hunger strike over the NEET-UG paper leak at New Delhi’s Janatar Mantar.

The protest will be held at the People’s Plaza, Necklace Road, at 5:30 pm. The students’ organisation will demonstrate against forceful action on Wangchuk, who was taken to the Safdarjung Hospital after his hunger strike entered its 21st day.

Abhijit Dipke begins fasting

Meanwhile, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke began fasting on Saturday, while leading a protest against the NEET UG paper leak at the Jantar Mantar.

I am starting an indefinite hunger strike beginning right now. — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) July 18, 2026

“I am starting an indefinite hunger strike beginning right now,” Dipke said in a post on X, escalating the CJP-led agitation.

Delhi Police have maintained that the move to take Wangchuk to the hospital was carried out on medical advice and in compliance with the Delhi High Court’s directions.

According to news agency ANI, citing sources, he has been admitted to the hospital’s emergency ward. He is conscious, his vital parameters are stable and he remains under medical observation.

In a statement, Delhi Police said Wangchuk was shifted for “essential medical care” following expert medical advice and court directions. Police said some protesters tried to obstruct the transfer, leading to a “slight commotion”, but maintained that officers exercised “maximum restraint” while safely taking him to the hospital. The police also appealed to protesters to peacefully vacate Jantar Mantar.