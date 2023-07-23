Protest over Manipur sexual assault case

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 23rd July 2023 11:47 am IST
1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page
Kolkata: Activists of SFI, DYFI and AIDWA participate in a rally to protest against Manipur’s ongoing ethnic violence, in Kolkata, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)

BookMyMBBS
1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 23rd July 2023 11:47 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button