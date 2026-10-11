Protesters attempt to disrupt Kunal Kamra’s show in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A bus full of people reportedly arrived at the TGRTC Kalabhavan in Secunderabad to protest stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra’s show “Standing Up” on Sunday, October 11, even as no untoward incident took place due to tight police security.

“Kunal Kamra’a show, Standing Up, scheduled at TGRTC Kala Bhavan saw some solid police arrangements and a bus full of people clearly not wanting the show to go on. Commendable effort by police to maintain law and order. The bus was not be seen after 10 minutes, but I saw one person recording a video vilifying the show and Kamra as being anti-national,” one of the attendees of the show, Mahnoor Sahrash, told Siasat.com.

Chikkadpally Police confirmed that a bus with 10 to 15 people had arrived at the venue but assured that the situation did not escalate. They claimed to not know if the people were associated with any organisation.

According to an ANI report, the Hyderabad Bajrang Dal had threatened to disrupt the show over Kamra’s “offensive” remarks on Hindu deities Ram and Sita.

Bajrang Dal has also reportedly lodged a police complaint seeking to prevent the event.

“We will stop the anti-Hindu Kunal Kamra show scheduled for today at TGRTC Kala Bhavan, RTC X Roads, Hyderabad. Kunal Kamra always criticises the Hindu gods Ram and Sita. Cases have also been filed against him at many places earlier. We have filed a complaint with the Hyderabad police not to give permission for the event. If the event continues today, we, along with a large number of Bajrang Dal and VHP workers, will definitely stop it,” ANI quoted Hyderabad Bajrang Dal as saying.

According to attendees, two shows had previously been arranged at Vishweshwaraya Bhavan in Khairatabad, with one scheduled at 3 pm and the other at 6 pm. However, one of the shows was then cancelled and the venue was changed to TGSRTC Kalabhavan.