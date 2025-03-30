Protests erupt in Denmark over US V-P Vance’s visit to Greenland

Nuuk: Hundreds of demonstrators in Denmark’s capital Copenhagen and the city of Aarhus voiced strong opposition to recent remarks and actions by the US administration regarding Greenland.

The demonstration took place on Saturday, a day after US Vice President J.D. Vance and an American delegation visited Pituffik Space Base in northwest Greenland — formerly known as Thule Base — where Vance criticised Denmark for not doing enough for security in the Arctic or for the well-being of the Greenlandic people.

Prominent Danish political figure Mogens Lykketoft, former Foreign Minister and former President of the United Nations General Assembly, addressed the crowd in Copenhagen, calling for solidarity, Xinhua news agency reported.

“We must fight our case at the UN, where it is certain that an overwhelming majority of countries will join in condemning American aggression against Greenland, and then we must appeal directly for support from the 70 per cent of Americans who are against conquering Greenland,” he said.

“We must never give up,” he added.

His remarks drew loud applause from the crowd, who responded in Greenlandic and Danish with chants affirming that “Greenland is not for sale”.

Denmark’s Foreign Minister has scolded the Trump administration for its “tone” in criticising Denmark and Greenland, saying his country is investing more into Arctic security and remains open to more cooperation with the US.

Lars Lokke Rasmussen made the remarks in a video posted to social media after a visit to Greenland on Friday by US Vice-President, J.D. Vance.

“Many accusations and many allegations have been made. And of course we are open to criticism,” Rasmussen said.

“But let me be completely honest: we do not appreciate the tone in which it is being delivered. This is not how you speak to your close allies. And I still consider Denmark and the US to be close allies.”

In his video, Lokke Rasmussen reminded viewers of the 1951 defence agreement between Denmark and the US.

Since 1945, the American military presence in Greenland has decreased from thousands of soldiers over 17 bases and installations on the island, he said, to the remote Pituffik Space Base in the northwest with some 200 soldiers today.

The 1951 agreement “offers ample opportunity for the US to have a much stronger military presence in Greenland,” the Foreign Minister said.

“If that is what you wish, then let us discuss it.”

Lokke Rasmussen added that Denmark has increased its own investment into Arctic defence.

In January, Denmark announced 14.6 billion Danish kroner (€1.9 billion) in financial commitments for Arctic security covering three new naval vessels, long-range drones and satellites.

In Aarhus, Denmark’s second-largest city, demonstrators also gathered in the city centre to protest US actions and voice support for Greenland’s autonomy.

Greenland, once a Danish colony, became an integral part of the Kingdom of Denmark in 1953. It was granted home rule in 1979, expanding its autonomy, though Denmark retains control over foreign affairs and defence.

During his visit to the Pituffuk Space Base, Vance told US troops that Denmark has “underinvested” in Greenland’s security and demanded that Copenhagen change its approach as President Donald Trump continues to threaten to take over the semi-autonomous territory.

Vance’s trip to Greenland, alongside his wife and other senior US officials, was scaled back after an uproar among Greenlanders and Danes who were not consulted about the original itinerary.

“Our message to Denmark is very simple: You have not done a good job by the people of Greenland,” Vance said on Friday.

“You have underinvested in the people of Greenland and you have underinvested in the security architecture of this incredible, beautiful landmass filled with incredible people. That has to change.”

Vance said the US has “no option” but to take a significant position to ensure the security of the island as he encouraged a push in Greenland for independence from Denmark.

“I think that they ultimately will partner with the US,” Vance said.

“We could make them much more secure. We could do a lot more protection. And I think they’d fare a lot better economically as well.”

But the reaction by members of Greenland’s Parliament and residents has rendered that unlikely, with anger erupting over the Trump administration’s repeated threats to annex the vast Arctic island.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen pushed back on Vance’s claim that Denmark isn’t doing enough for defence in the Arctic, calling her country “a good and strong ally”.

And in a further show of anger towards the Trump administration, hundreds of protesters demonstrated outside the US Embassy in Copenhagen on Saturday, with some holding signs saying, “Back off, USA.”