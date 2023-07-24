Protests erupt in several parts of America over Manipur violence

Indian American citizens staged a protest at Harvard Square in Cambridge over the ongoing ethnic violence against the Kuki-Zo tribal community northeastern state of Manipur.

The protest was held on Monday where several people are seen holding placards which read, “United against hate”, “Tribal lives matter, Christian lives matter”.

“Resign Biran Singh, CM of Manipur” placard was also displayed during the protest.

The Indian American Muslim Council (IAMC) Associate Director, Amin Zama addressed the protest and called on the United States American President, Joe Biden administration to intervene in the matter and urge the Indian government to protect all its minorities.

“The root cause of the problem is the divisive religious nationalist ideology propagated by the BJP and its mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The distributed violence against the Kuki Christian community must be stopped,” Amin Zama addressed.

He said, on the basis of human rights, it is the responsibility of everyone to raise their voice against such atrocities.

“As Indian American Muslims our hearts ache for the innocent lives lost in the brutality. The violence against the Kukis is not only just an attack on a particular community, it is an assault on the well foundations of Indian democracy,” he added.

While referring to a recent diplomatic tour of Narendra Modi to the US he said, “American leaders who hosted Modi for his state in the Whitehouse should tell their close allies and ‘dear leader Narendra Modi’ to stop murder and ethnic cleansing of Indian Minority.”

IAMC Associate Director Amin Zama in his remarks, addressed the underlying causes behind the ongoing violence in Manipur and called on the @JoeBiden administration to urge the Indian government to protect all its minorities. pic.twitter.com/yyOMi0kn37 — Indian American Muslim Council (@IAMCouncil) July 24, 2023

There have been several reports of protests held on Monday in other parts of America by Indian citizens over a recent viral video of Kuki women who were paraded naked by a Meiti mob.

In New Jersey, several Indian citizens held a candlelight vigil in solidarity with victims of Manipur violence.

A similar protest was also held in Oakland, California in which a number of people participated with pictures of Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, and Mahatma Gandhi, and placards that read ” Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere”.