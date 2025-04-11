Protests held across Hyderabad on Friday against Waqf Amendment Act

Hyderabad: Muslims across the city on Friday, April 11, hit the roads in the city to protest against the recently introduced Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025 by the Union government.

At several locations, people participated in the rallies taken out by the Muslims after Namaz e Juma to register their protest against the “black law” and demanded the government immediately withdraw it.

Protests erupt across Hyderabad

After the Friday prayers, a group of people held a rally at Charminar, pressing for their demands. The handful of protestors dispersed after raising slogans against the government and sought the Waqf (Amendment) Act to be withdrawn as it was unconstitutional and anti-Muslim.

The Wahdat-e Islami, a city-based organization, held a rally at Saidabad. Protestors were carrying black flags and posters demanding the withdrawal of the Waqf (Amendment) Act. The participants raised the slogans ‘Wakf Bachao, Madarasa Bachao.’

The Students Islamic Organization (SIO) held a rally at Azizia Masjid, Mehdipatnam. The students raised slogans to highlight the apprehensions in the community over the misuse of the new Act.

Also Read EFLU Hyderabad students protest Waqf Amendment Act

The Darsgah Jihad o Shahdat, a city-based group, organized a protest dharna at Jamia Masjid Darulshifa. The participants holding big banners highlighted the loss to the Muslim community through the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025.

At Tallabkatta, a group of local youngsters took out a rally near Chacha Garage. The protestors were seen carrying posters with anti-Waqf (Amendment) Act messages.

At Amberpet, a protest rally was taken out by the local people. The participants raised slogans against the Prime Minister and the government.

Protests spread to suburbs and districts

At Shadnagar, Maheshwaram, Serilingampally and other places in the city suburbs, massive rallies were taken out in protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

A big protest rally was taken out at BHEL in the Sangareddy district. The people marched from the local mosque to the statue of B R Ambedkar, where they garlanded the statue and termed the Wakf (Amendment) Act as unconstitutional.

Protest rallies were also taken out in Wanaparthy, Nizamabad and other districts of Telangana by local Muslim groups.