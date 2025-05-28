Protests held outside Secunderabad Zudio in solidarity with Palestine

Hyderabad: As part of a national campaign, Indian People in Solidarity with Palestine (IPSP) staged a protest outside the Secunderabad outlet of Zudio, a Tata-owned fashion retail brand, on Wednesday, May 28.

The protestors called for a mass boycott of the brand, accusing it of being complicit in the ongoing military operations in Gaza.

Similar protests were held across multiple cities, including Delhi, Pune, Mumbai, Patna, Vishakhapatnam, Chandigarh, Rohtak, and Vijayawada, as demonstrators urged citizens to reconsider their patronage of Tata subsidiaries linked to Israel.

Protest outside Hyderabad’s Zudio features street theatre

Protesters in Hyderabad displayed creative placards, banners, and performed street theatre that highlighted the death and destruction in Palestine. Visual and artistic performances conveyed a strong anti-occupation message to bystanders and passersby.

Members of IPSP addressed the gathering, asserting that by shopping at Zudio, Indian consumers become indirectly complicit in Israeli actions against Palestinians.

Zudio, launched in 2016 and owned by Trent Ltd. of the Tata Group, currently operates over 750 outlets in India and is expanding into the Middle East. IPSP claims the Tata Group’s financial and defense collaborations with Israel amount to direct complicity in Israeli military operations and surveillance infrastructure.

Speaking at the protest, IPSP’s Geetha urged citizens to support the global BDS call to boycott companies and individuals enabling the occupation and genocide of Palestinians. She also condemned public figures and institutions backing Israel, calling them “hypocritical.”