Protests held outside Domino’s outlets across India in solidarity with Palestine

Protest demonstrations were held on Saturday, May 10, across several Indian cities outside Domino’s Pizza outlets, as part of a nationwide campaign led by “Indian People in Solidarity with Palestine” to express opposition to the company’s operations in Israel.

The protests are part of a larger Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) campaign launched in India, aligning with the global movement that seeks to boycott entities seen as complicit in Israel’s military actions against Palestinians.

Demonstrations outside 33 franchises across India

Demonstrators gathered in cities including New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Visakhapatnam, Patna, and Vijayawada, calling out Domino’s for its association with over 33 franchises in Israel.

According to protestors, these franchises have provided food to Israeli forces engaged in military operations in Gaza.

The protests were organised in collaboration with several civil society groups and organisations, including the Revolutionary Workers’ Party of India (RWPI), Naujawan Bharat Sabha, Disha Students’ Organisation, Stree Mukti League, and the Delhi State Anganwadi Workers’ and Helpers’ Union.

Priyamvada, one of the protestors, highlighted the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza following the events of October 7, 2023. “Israel has launched an attack that has murdered over 51,000 Palestinians and injured lakhs of people. The Gaza Strip has been under complete siege for the last 60 days, with not a bottle of water entering the region,” she said.

She also referenced the recent bombing of the aid ship Freedom Flotilla by Israeli forces and contextualised the current conflict within a long history of what she described as occupation and colonial violence dating back to 1948.

Representing the BDS India campaign, Swapnaja emphasised the impact of boycott movements worldwide. She cited the example of sports brand Puma ending its ties with the Israeli Football Association and noted that fast food chains like KFC, McDonald’s, and Pizza Hut have faced significant losses in countries such as Turkey and Egypt.

“Our collective power can force the mightiest imperialist powers, the biggest companies, and the Zionist Israel to their knees,” she said, calling for the BDS model used during the anti-apartheid movement in South Africa to be adopted more widely in India.

The protestors plan to expand the campaign further and reach out to the broader public, urging Indian citizens to support the BDS movement and pressure corporations and governments to sever ties with Israel.