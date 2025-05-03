Palestine now world’s most dangerous place for journalists: RSF

Palestine has become the world’s most dangerous state for journalists amid Israel’s war on Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, according to Reporters Without Borders (RSF), which released its 2025 World Press Freedom Index.

The Paris-based media watchdog attributes this status to the ongoing Israeli assault on the Gaza Strip, which began on 7 October 2023.

RSF reports that nearly 200 journalists have been killed in the first 18 months of the war, with at least 42 losing their lives while actively reporting in the field.

“Trapped in the enclave, journalists in Gaza have no shelter and lack access to basic necessities, including food and water,” the organisation said.

In the occupied West Bank, journalists face routine harassment and violence from both Israeli forces and settlers. RSF noted that repression has intensified since October 7, with a surge in arrests and what it describes as a climate of impunity surrounding crimes committed against members of the press.

Meanwhile, media freedom is also under pressure from Palestinian authorities. Journalists suspected of collaborating with Israel face obstruction from Hamas and Islamic Jihad, while the Palestinian Authority’s cybercrime law continues to curtail freedom of expression and press rights, RSF added.

The report also criticised Israel’s internal media environment. Since 2021, only journalists from Channel 14—a pro-government outlet—have been granted interviews with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who accuses the mainstream Israeli media of conspiring against him.

“In 2024, the Minister of Communications called on the government to boycott Haaretz, one of the few Israeli newspapers to openly criticise Netanyahu’s policies, including the massacre of civilians in Gaza—a subject heavily censored in local coverage,” RSF stated.

Israel fell 11 spots to 112th in the 2025 index, with RSF highlighting a decline in press freedom, media diversity, and editorial independence since the onset of the war.

Since October 7, 2023, at least 212 Palestinian journalists have been killed—many while reporting or in their homes during Israeli airstrikes, according to the Gaza Government Media Office. The office also reported that 409 media workers have been injured, 48 arrested, and 21 prominent social media journalists killed. Additionally, 28 journalist families have been wiped out, and 44 homes belonging to media professionals have been damaged or destroyed.

Overall, the Israeli military offensive—backed by the United States—has killed more than 52,400 Palestinians, the majority of whom are women and children.