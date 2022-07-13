Protests near Maldives Prez’s house urging to send Gotabaya Rajapaksa back

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 13th July 2022 12:33 pm IST
Sri Lanka
Protestors outside Sri Lankas Presidential Secretariat amid worsening economic crisis, at Galle Face in Colombo, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Colombo: Maldivians and Sri Lankan expatriates are protesting near Maldives President Ibrahim Solih’s house urging the authorities to send ousted Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa out from their country’s soil, the Head of the Maldivian TV channel told Daily Mirror.

President Rajapaksa fled the country for the Maldives early on Wednesday morning, along with his wife and two security officers amid mass scale protests against him in Sri Lanka, Daily Mirror reported.

The Sri Lankan President arrived at the Velena International airport in the Maldives at 3.07 a.m. on Wednesday and the Maldives capital was under heavy security at that time, sources confirmed to Daily Mirror.

Sources said that former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed had requested President Ibrahim Solih for the Rajapaksas to land in Maldives and clearance was received.

Rajapaksa is expected to be in the Maldives on transit before flying to another destination which is yet to be known.

