Provide basic facilities at VVP hospitals: Telangana health min to officials

Hyderabad: Telangana health minister C Damodar Raja Narasimha on Tuesday, October 22 asked officials to provide basic facilities at the Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP) hospitals.

He took stock of proposals made by the Administration Staff College of India (ASCI) to strengthen the performance of Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP) hospitals and TVVP as its secondary health care directorate.

Narasimha said, “Most of the patients were being treated in the district and area hospitals under TVVP, and in this context, all kinds of facilities should be available in those hospitals.”

Officials were asked to revise the proposals keeping in mind not only the current requirements but also the future requirements, OP, IP, and bed strength.

According to Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS), hospitals should have a clinical and non-clinical staff pattern.

He said that the government was ready to grant necessary additional posts in this regard. Promotions of doctors and other employees and other service matters should have proposals so that difficulties and legal entanglements do not arise.

Upon learning that VVP hospitals in Andhra Pradesh were converted into secondary hospitals, Narasimha asked authorities to take measures to ensure that issues faced in AP are not repeated in Telangana. The health minister was further briefed that in several locations, a press release informed.