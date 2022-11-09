Provide security to Chhawla rape victim’s family: DCW tells police

New Delhi: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has taken suo moto cognizance towards ensuring welfare and security of the family members of a 19-year-old gang-rape victim whose body was found in a mutilated condition in Haryana, three days after she was abducted, said an official on Wednesday.

The DCW has asked Delhi Police to provide high level security to the family members of the girl after the three accused were acquitted by the Apex Court. The incident had taken place in 2012.

The girl was a resident of Chhawla, Delhi. She was abducted from Qutub Vihar in 2012. As per reports, the girl was subjected to utmost horrors before being murdered brutally.

In 2014, the trial court convicted the accused persons and accorded death penalty to them. The Delhi High Court also upheld the judgement considering the matter to be a rarest of rare case.

On November 7, the Supreme Court had acquitted all three accused persons pointing out inadequate evidence and improper investigation along with certain other lapses.

In the notice issued to police, the DCW has stated that the matter is extremely sensitive and considering the fact that the perpetrators are roaming free, high-level security must be immediately provided to the family members of the deceased girl.

“The commission has sought an action taken report in the matter from the police and has asked the police to indicate the level of security provided to the immediate family members of the victim. Delhi Police has also been asked to inform the commission about other steps taken to ensure their safety and security in 48 hours,” said an official.

“I am deeply anguished by the heinous crime that was perpetrated and the trajectory of the case, which ultimately led to denial of justice to the deceased and her family. It is deeply upsetting on many levels and raises several questions on our system,” DCW chief Swati Maliwal said .

“The commission is seeking a legal opinion in the matter. However, in the meanwhile, the security of the family is an issue of concern and that is why we have issued a notice to Delhi Police to ensure the same,” she added.