Providing free electricity to farmers is YSR’s patent: Telangana dy DM

Hyderabad: Praising former Andhra Pradesh (joint state) chief minister DR YS Rajasekhara Reddy, Telangana deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu on Tuesday, September 2, said that the providing free power to farmers is YSR’s “patent”. He added that the state government here is moving forward by implementing the thoughts YSR and the Congress party’s ideology.

Addressing people during the YSR memorial awards ceremony here, the Telangana deputy CM stated that every program initiated by YSR is being carried forward in the state. Vikramarka added that the limit of Rajiv Aarogyasri medical coverage has been raised to ₹10 lakhs, apart from the Telangana government waived crop loans worth Rs 21000 within three months of coming to power.

“He added that not only are farmers being given Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their produce, but also an additional bonus of ₹500 per quintal is being provided for fine rice. Recalling YSR’s historic padayatra, Bhatti said that despite the scorching summer heat, YSR walked across the state to understand the hardships of the poor, the downtrodden, and the farmers,” said a press release from his office.

Recalling YSR’s life, the Telangana deputy CM said that on the very first day after taking oath as CM, YSR’s first signature was on the file for free electricity to farmers. Bhatti Vikramarka added that he had the privilege of working closely with YSR when he was the Congress president and later CM of the joint AP state.

“He noted that in 2007, it was due to YSR’s special efforts that he was elected from the Khammam district local bodies to the Legislative Council. By the time he entered the Legislative Assembly in 2009, YSR had clearly taught him how to speak about people’s needs in the legislature and how to participate effectively,” added the release.