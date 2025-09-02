Hyderabad: Flood warning given as Himayath, Osman Sagar water to be released

Hyderabad: Authorities have decided to increase the discharge from the twin reservoirs at 10:00 pm on Tuesday, September 2 and have issued a flood warning for the same as gates of the Himayath Sagar and Osman Sagar will be released..

Discharge from the Himayath Sagar will be 1000 cusecs and 700 cusecs from Osman Sagar.

Previously, residents from Hyderabad’s low-lying areas had raised complaints saying that they weren’t informed of the discharge from the reservoirs, leading them to be unprepared as their houses were inundated.

Several gates of the Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar are being lifted in a phased manner to release water amid heavy downpour. Around 2,500 cusecs of water have accumulated in the Osman Sagar. To manage the inflow, two gates have been lifted by one foot each, releasing 234 cusecs of water.

Similarly, one gate of Himayat Sagar was raised by one foot, discharging 339 cusecs of water. On the other hand, the Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has issued a rain warning for the next three days.

Many districts of Telangana are expected to be hit with rainfall ranging from light to heavy in intensity. The meteorological department has also forecasted thunderstorms and gusty winds in some areas till September 4.