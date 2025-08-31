Hyderabad locals fume over sudden water release from Osman Sagar, Himayat Sagar

Hyderabad: Residents of Hyderabad’s low-lying areas have raised concerns over not being alerted about the release of water from Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar amid heavy rains in Telangana.

In a video shared on social media, a resident of Shankarnagar, Malakpet said, “When water was released a few days ago, some houses were inundated. There was no warning. None of us was prepared for it.”

In a video shared on social media, a resident of Shankarnagar, Malakpet said, "When water was…

“Some people living here are not aware of such things since they are uneducated. Previously, the government used to alert us, but now there is no warning. We have been left to fend for ourselves,” the resident added.

Several gates of the Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar are being lifted in a phased manner to release water amid heavy downpour. According to officials, the water level at Osman Sagar was recorded at 1 pm on August 27 at 1,789.1789 feet, against its full level of 1,790 feet.

Around 2,500 cusecs of water have accumulated in the reservoir. To manage the inflow, two gates have been lifted by one foot each, releasing 234 cusecs of water.

Similarly, one gate of Himayat Sagar was raised by one foot, discharging 339 cusecs of water. The full reservoir level of Himayat Sagar is 1,763.50 feet, and it is currently receiving an inflow of about 800 cusecs.

The irrigation department is closely monitoring the inflows and has assured that further measures will be taken depending on rainfall and reservoir levels.