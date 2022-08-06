Provisions for SCoR Zone HQ to be expedited: Union railway min

Hyderabad: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has stated that land and funds will be made available immediately for the construction of the South Coast Railway (SCoR) Zone headquarters in Visakhapatnam.

MP GVL Narasimha Rao met the Railway Minister in Parliament on Friday and asked him to take immediate action to operationalize the new railway zone, which will have its headquarters in Visakhapatnam.

“The people of Visakhapatnam are eager to see the new railway zone built as soon as possible”, he said.

The Rajya Sabha urged the Union Minister to begin construction of the new zonal headquarters and all other related activities as soon as possible.

The Railway Minister assured the MP that the new railway zone would be implemented as soon as possible. Following his meeting with the Railway Minister, the MP stated that the Centre is ready to begin activities for the effective implementation of the new railway zone.

The Rajya Sabha member stated that he will personally urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Visakhapatnam soon to lay the groundwork for the SCoR zonal headquarters and to launch several other Central projects.

The projects that are in the pipeline include the Rs 400 crore modernization project of Vizag railway station, the new ultra-modern campus of the first phase of IIM, Visakhapatnam, the Rs 22,000 crore HPCL expansion and modernisation project, and a slew of other projects such as cruise terminal, mega fishing etc.