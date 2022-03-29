Prunes can prevent bone loss, protect against fracture risk: Study

Pennsylvania: Daily prune consumption can prevent bone loss at the hip and protect against increased fracture risk in postmenopausal women, cites a new study.

The findings of the study led by the Pennsylvania State University have been published in the journal, ‘The Advances in Nutrition’.

The research was the first to demonstrate a favourable effect of prune consumption on bone mineral deposit (BMD) at the hip and points to prunes as a food-based therapeutic option for protecting bone health.

Bone mineral density (BMD) is known to decrease rapidly after menopause and women over the age of 50 are more likely to experience hip fractures, which commonly lead to hospitalisation, diminished quality of life, loss of independence and shortened life span.

Also Read Why HIV remains in human body even after antiretroviral therapy

“Just a handful of prunes can easily be added to anyone’s life,” said California Prune Board’s Advisor. Andrea N. Giancoli, MPH, RD.

“Prunes pair with so many flavours and textures and work well for individualised nutrition plans. Mix them into salads, trail mixes, smoothies, savoury dishes–you name it. the naturally sweet flavour of prunes makes them a versatile ingredient or convenient snack for anyone,” he added.

Under 100 calories per serving, prunes are a nutrient-dense fruit that packs a powerful punch of vitamins and nutrients known to influence bone status, namely boron, potassium, copper, and Vitamin K.

They are also rich in phenolic compounds which act as antioxidants. Enjoyed globally, Prunes are always in season, require no refrigeration, and are an accessible and nutritious snack for overall wellbeing.