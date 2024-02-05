PSU stocks dominate sectoral gains

New Delhi: PSU stocks are among the top gainers in trade led by oil and gas and insurance stocks.

The PSU index is up more than 3 percent on Monday.

SJVN is up 16 percent, NHPC is up 10 percent, Insurance stocks are up with GIC Re up 12 percent, New India Assurance up 9 percent, LIC up 6 percent. MMTC is up 9 percent, MTNL is up 9 percent.

Oil and gas stocks are zooming with IOC up 7 percent, GAIL up 4 percent, HPCL up 4 percent, BPCL up 4 percent, ONGC up 3 percent.

Metal stocks are up with SAIL gaining 5 percent, Nalco up 4 percent. Energy stocks are up with Coal India up 4 percent, NLC India up 6 percent.

The Oil and Gas index is up more than 3 percent. The Energy stocks index is up 3 per cent. The metal index is up 2 percent.

PSU Banks are also zooming with UCO Bank up 16 percent, IOB up 15 percent, Central Bank up 9 percent, Bank of Maharashtra up 8 percent.