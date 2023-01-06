‘Psycho Jagan behind police anarchy’: Naidu attacks AP CM Jagan

Kuppam: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president and former chief minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Friday accused Andhra Pradesh (AP) chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for the local police’s “anarchy”.

The police created obstructions to Naidu while he was visiting the local TDP office in Gudipalli in Kuppam Assembly segment, the home constituency of the TDP supremo. Protesting against the police behaviour, Chandrababu Naidu strongly protested by staging a sit-in on the road.

Later, addressing the public from the bus which is part of his convoy, Naidu said “The psycho chief minister is behind the anarchy of the police action here. Do you have any humanity? Are you not ashamed to create hurdles in my own constituency,” he asked.

Stating that thousands of policemen have been deployed in Kuppam, Naidu asked whether the TDP leaders are terrorists. “I will no longer tolerate you if you act like this,” Chandrababu said.

Asking as to why the YSRCP leaders are allowed to organise meetings in public places, the TDP supremo questioned “Do the TDP leaders have a separate rule for this. I really pity the police who have turned almost like slaves,” he said.