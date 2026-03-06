Public advisory issued after theft of life saving insulin batch during transit

A public advisory has been issued after a life saving insulin batch manufactured by Sanofi India Limited was reportedly stolen.

As per the officials, the medicine could become unsafe if it is not stored under the required conditions.

Required temperature for insulin

The quality of the insulin gets compromised and it becomes unsafe if it is not stored in the temperature range of 2-8 degree Celsius.

The stolen product has been identified as Sanofi’s Lantus SoloStar and the affected batch has the number 5F0347B.

According to regulatory authorities, unknown persons intercepted the consignment during transit from Jagmohanpur in Odisha to Kolkata.

In its notice, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) cautioned that insulin injections derived through recombinant DNA technology are highly sensitive to temperature variations. Any deviation from the prescribed storage conditions can directly affect the safety and effectiveness of the treatment.

Authorities ask states to monitor market

Informing about the incident, the drug regulators have asked the state drug enforcement agencies to remain alert.

The CDSCO has advised the public to purchase the insulin only from authorised pharmacies or legitimate distributors.

Consumers have also been urged to insist on a proper invoice while buying the medicine to verify its authenticity.