Public input for Telangana Fire Services Act amendments open till May 13

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has placed draft amendments to the Fire Services Act, 1999, in the public domain to seek views and suggestions, a senior official said on Monday, April 13.

As part of a transparent and participatory approach, the draft amendments have been made available for feedback from stakeholders and the general public, Telangana Fire, Disaster Response, Emergency and Civil Defence Department Director General Vikram Singh Mann said in a release.

Also Read Fire breaks out at IAS coaching centre in Hyderabad

The government has prepared the draft amendments to the Fire Services Act, 1999, with a view to strengthening fire prevention and life safety measures, streamlining Fire NOC procedures, strengthening regulation and enforcement mechanisms, and ensuring greater accountability to enhance public safety in line with current requirements, emerging risks, and advancements in fire safety technologies, the release said.

The draft amendments, along with the explanatory note, have been made available on the department’s website.

Inputs may be submitted section-wise, along with proposed suggestions and reasons, if any, on or before May 13, either via email or in physical form, the release added.