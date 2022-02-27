Puducherry cops indulge in moral policing, question woman’s attire

Hyderabad: A woman who was clicking pictures with her friends near French colony in Puducherry was summoned by two police officers who informed her that her attire wasn’t appropriate.

“This kind of clothing is not allowed,” said the officials to the woman who was wearing knee-length skirt and a bralette

When Pranita and her friends questioned the officer about the same, the cops stated that because the location is a school zone, “such outfits” are not permitted. Officers then informed her that somebody had complained against her and hence they had approached her.

I got a dressing lesson from the police in Puducherry as to how to dress! I was casually taking pictures with my friends and he said I wasn't dressed properly. One of the police questioned my character @INCPuducherry @PuducheryPolice @BJP4Puducherry @PuducherryPMC @THPondy pic.twitter.com/58ShX8tXB2 — PranitaSandela (@Pranitasandela6) February 26, 2022

According to a NewsMeter report, Pranita was on holiday with friends in Pondicherry. She claimed that the two cops followed the trio for about 15 minutes before approaching them. They went to her friends and started questioning them about Pranita.

Pranita stated that the cops also asked for her contact information, though they didn’t say why they needed it.

“Pondicherry is a popular tourist destination for both locals and visitors from other countries. I questioned the cops if they also stopped foreigners, but they didn’t respond,” Pranita elaborated. Several onlookers stopped to observe what was going on while the cops and Pranita argued, but no one interfered.

When the police officers discovered that one of Pranitha’s friends was filming the entire incident, they promptly fled. “Why can’t ladies dress any way they want? Who gives cops the authority to make judgments about my character based on my clothing?” Pranita questioned.