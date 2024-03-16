Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda get married, photos go viral

Mumbai: Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat are now married! They finally exchanged the wedding vows on March 15 in a fairytale ceremony. The wedding was a blend of tradition, glamour, and heartfelt emotions. Kriti, dressed in dazzling bridal attire, kissed Pulkit on the forehead, sealing their union. The couple shared their joy with fans by posting official wedding photos on Instagram, leaving everyone in awe of their love story.

Kriti wrote, “From the deep blue sky, To the morning dew. Through the low and the high, It’s only you. From the start to the end, In every now and every then, When my heart beats different, It’s got to be you. Constantly, Consistently, Continually, You!”

Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda Wedding Photos

The Love Story

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat first crossed paths on the sets of Pagalpanti, and their chemistry was undeniable. They continued to work together in movies like Taish and Veerey Ki Wedding. Their adorable Valentine’s Day pictures fueled engagement rumors, and soon, whispers of an impending wedding began to circulate. Kriti playfully captioned one of their photos, “Let’s March together,” hinting at their wedding.

Kriti and Pulkit’s Roka Ceremony

After years of dating and sharing adorable moments together, Pulkit and Kriti decided to make their relationship official. The couple exchanged engagement rings in an intimate roka ceremony. Although they kept the news low-key, fans were thrilled to catch glimpses of this joyous occasion.