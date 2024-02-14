Pulwama terror attack: PM Modi pays homage to martyrs

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to the CRPF personnel killed in a terror attack in Pulwama on this day in 2019.

He said on X, “I pay homage to the brave heroes who were martyred in Pulwama. Their service and sacrifice for our nation will always be remembered.”

Pakistan-linked terrorists had rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a CRPF convoy on February 14, 2019, killing 40 personnel.

In a retributive strike, the Indian Air Force bombed suspected terrorist camps in Pakistan’s Balakot.

PM Modi, Doval silenced me: Satya Pal

Satya Pal Malik, the last Governor of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir who oversaw heightened times that include the abrogation of Article 370, stated in an interview that the Prime Minister squelched him by saying “tum abhi chup raho” when he as governor reported that the Centre’s own mistakes were to blame for the Pulwama massacre.

Malik also said that the Prime Minister is ‘ill-informed’ and ‘does not hate corruption very much’ in an interview with journalist Karan Thapar for The Wire news portal last year.

“CRPF members requested an aircraft to transport their members because such a sizable convoy seldom travels by road. They enquired about the home ministry. They refused to give. They only required 5 aircraft, but they weren’t provided with any,” Malik said.

“It was 100% an intelligence failure,” the former governor stated. He further stated that the vehicle that crashed into the convoy was travelling through the nearby villages for 10–12 days before the explosion while carrying an estimated 300kg of explosives without being seen.

(With PTI inputs)