Pune activist seeking DJ, loudspeaker ban publicly assaulted

Pune: Vidyanand Bapat, a city-based activist who has been vocally opposing the use of high-decibel DJ systems and loudspeakers during festivals, was publicly assaulted by a man in Maharashtra’s Pune on Thursday, September 3, police said.

The incident occurred around 11 am, and the alleged attacker, Santosh Chavan, was later detained by the police, they said.

Bapat was attacked when he was speaking to some media persons in the Tilak Road area of the city.

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A video of the incident shows the man slapping Bapat when the latter was speaking to media persons on the road.

Vidyanand Bapat, a city-based activist who has been vocally opposing the use of high-decibel DJ systems and loudspeakers during festivals, was publicly assaulted by a man in Maharashtra's Pune on Thursday, September 3. pic.twitter.com/XbJ8wgaMpt — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 3, 2026

Following the attack, police reached the spot and escorted Bapat in a police van.

Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said, “The man (attacker) has been detained. We are recording statements. Strict action will be taken against those responsible for the incident.”

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Bapat’s movement against loudspeakers, DJs

Bapat’s stance against the use of loudspeakers has evolved into a statewide talking point, triggering a powerful wave of public support that appears to be gradually turning into an organised civic movement.

Bapat has been raising his voice against the use of loud music and DJs during festivals, including the upcoming Ganesh festival, arguing that excessive noise causes inconvenience to residents and affects the health and well-being of citizens.

Bapat came into prominence after he attended a Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC)’s preparatory meeting held recently for the Ganesh festival. During the session, he requested a complete ban on amplified DJ music and high-volume speakers. His objections triggered a heated confrontation with representatives of various local Ganesh mandals, resulting in police personnel escorting him out of the building amid protests and heckling.

Video clips of the clash quickly went viral, pushing Bapat into the spotlight.

The 10-day Ganesh festival will start on September 14.