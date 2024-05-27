Pune car crash: 2 doctors held on charges of manipulating evidence

"They have been arrested for alleged manipulation of blood samples and destruction of evidence in the case," a senior police official said.

Pune: The Pune police have arrested two doctors of the Sassoon General Hospital here for alleged manipulation of blood samples and destruction of evidence in the case of a car accident involving a 17-year-old boy, officials said on Monday.

Those arrested include head of the forensic department of the hospital, they said.

Those held have been identified as Dr Ajay Taware and Shrihari Harnor, the official said.

The case is currently being probed by the crime branch.

Two IT professionals died after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding Porsche allegedly driven by the minor in the early hours of May 19.

The police claim the teenager was drunk at the time of the accident.

The teenager was initially granted bail by the Juvenile Justice Board, which also asked him to write an essay on road accidents, but following outrage over the lenient treatment and a review application by the police, he was sent to an observation home till June 5.

The police have arrested the teenager’s father, who is a realtor, and his grandfather in connection with the accident.

