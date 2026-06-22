Pune Porsche case: Police seek father’s bail cancellation

Pune: The Pune Police have approached a court seeking cancellation of the bail granted to Vishal Agarwal, father of the minor accused in a Porsche crash case, alleging violation of conditions imposed by the Supreme Court while granting him relief.

The move comes weeks after a video allegedly showing Agarwal celebrating his bail with family members went viral on social media, triggering outrage.

The video shows Agarwal dancing with his wife and son at what appears to be a local restaurant while live music plays in the background.

The application, filed before the Shivajinagar sessions court through Special Public Prosecutor Shishir Hire, will likely come up for hearing on Tuesday.

The apex court in March this year granted bail to Agarwal, who is alleged to have conspired to swap blood samples to shield his son from legal consequences after the Porsche car accident in May 2024 killed two persons.

Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar took cognisance of the video and directed legal action, following which permission was obtained from the state law department to move the court, officials said.

According to the prosecution, the alleged celebrations could have an impact on witnesses and amount to a violation of the conditions laid down by the apex court while granting bail.

“The purported celebration after the grant of bail cannot be viewed lightly. There is a possibility of witnesses coming under pressure. We will also point out before the court that the conditions imposed by the Supreme Court have been breached,” Hire said.

The court has directed Agarwal to file his response to the plea.

Meanwhile, the Agarwal family has rubbished the viral clip, saying the video was shot in 2023.

In a statement shared by his legal team, Agarwal said the viral video was recorded during his 25th wedding anniversary celebration in Goa. He said the footage shows him with his wife Shivani and close friends at a hotel in Goa.

The Goa hotel event took place much before the registration of the offence in the Porsche car crash at Yerwada police station in Pune on May 19, 2024, the statement said.

Police have recorded the statements of Vishal Agarwal and his wife Shivani Agarwal in connection with the video and are expected to place them and digital evidence before the court.

A Porsche car allegedly driven by Agrawal’s son, then aged 17, crashed into a motorcycle in Pune’s Kalyani Nagar area on May 19, 2024, killing two IT professionals.

Vishal Agarwal is among the 10 accused arrested in connection with the alleged swapping of blood samples of the juvenile driver and his two minor friends, who were in the Porsche.

According to the prosecution, the juvenile’s blood samples were replaced with those of his mother at Sassoon General Hospital, allegedly with the help of two doctors, to conceal that he was under the influence of alcohol.