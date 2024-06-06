Pune: Rs 78 lakh gold paste hidden under aircraft seat; Passenger held

Pune: Customs sleuths arrested a passenger after seizing gold paste valued at Rs 78 lakh concealed by him in a pipe under the seat of an aircraft at the Pune International Airport in Maharashtra, officials said on Thursday.

Based on profiling, the passenger arriving from Dubai on Wednesday was intercepted but nothing objectionable was found in his personal search or baggage examination, they said.

“Since the behaviour of the passenger was very suspicious, he was asked if he had concealed anything in the aircraft. Since his answers raised suspicion further, his seat and a few other spots in the aircraft were searched. During the search, a packet of gold paste was found concealed in a pipe under the seat where he was sitting,” a Customs official said.

The 24 carat gold, weighing 1,088.3 grams and valued at Rs 78 lakh, was seized, the official said.