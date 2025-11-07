Pune woman accused of vote chori in Bihar

Bihar: A Pune woman’s actions during the first phase of the Bihar elections sparked significant controversy, after many accused her of ‘vote chori’ after she was found to have previously voted in Pune.

This came after the severe allegations Rahul Gandhi made in his press conference, where he stated that a photograph of a Brazilian model (now clarified as a hairdresser) was found multiple times in the Haryana voter list. He also claimed that she voted more than 20 times from different poll booths.

Urrmi had posted a photo on X with the trademark proof of a finger marked with ink. She wrote, “Voted for a Modi-field India, Jaai ke Vote daali, Bihar,” urging other Biharis to go out and vote.

Voted for a Modi-fied India! 🇮🇳



Jaai ke Vote daali, Bihar! pic.twitter.com/kkWMwShqSh — Urrmi (@Urrmi_) November 6, 2025

Online sleuths quickly dug up an older photograph, Urrmi had posted on X, which showed that she had previously voted in the Pune elections.

Opposition party strikes back

Congress social media coordinator, Reshma Alam, responded to the controversy, stating, “Multi-state voting is the new start-up. Investor: BJP. Product: Fake mandate.”

An X post by Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe Patil said, “I will vote in Maharashtra in the Lok Sabha. I will vote in the Vidhan Sabha. I will steal votes for Modi.”

Bihar’s Congress allies also took the online debate, slamming the centre government.

“In 2024, madam voted in Maharashtra, and in 2025, she vote in Bihar. She openly wrote she wants to build “Modi’s” India. They have sold off all their shame and modesty! Just look at their arrogance. When you ask them anything, madam will say, “The system is ours!” The whole system runs for the BJP folks like earthworms,” RJD spokesperson Priyanka Bharti said.

Following the backlash, Urrmi posted a clarification. She stated that the picture was shared as a way to motivate people in Bihar to go and vote.

“Okay, this was just for motivation. I never said I voted *today* I said I Voted. And everyone knows it was in Maharashtra. So Calm down! Motivated enough? Now your turn, Bihar. Go Vote!!”