Puneet Superstar’s shocking statement on Salman Khan’s ‘gf’

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT just renewed for its new season and is garnering a lot of attention because of one of its contestants.

Social Media influencer Puneet Superstar created history and got evicted after a consensus of all the members of the house, within 24 hours of the show. The influencer known for his comic videos got evicted for smearing toothpaste on his face, pouring floor cleaner on his head, and leaving skid marks on the toilet seat despite a warning from Bigg Boss to maintain the decorum of the house.

After his controversial exit from the show, Puneet went live on Instagram and made startling statements about the host, Salman Khan’s love life and slammed others as well.

At the premiere of the season, Khan asked the influencer if he has a girlfriend or not. Puneet replied to the question on live by saying, “I want to say to Salman Khan, does he have a girlfriend? One comes another goes. So I want to say that Salman Khan is also single and I am also single.”

The controversial viral man also talked about his first meeting with Salman Khan at the premiere and said that the actor was nervous while talking to him. He said, “Salman Khan was also nervous after seeing me on stage. Earlier he was talking with the other contestants but when I came, he might have thought what mad person or talented person has come and that’s why he was silently standing there and he directly showed me the way to the house’s entrance.”

The influencer is said to make a comeback on Bigg Boss OTT 2 house during the weekend ka vaar episode. There are also talks that Puneet will make a re-entry into the house as a wild card entry. His fans are eager to watch him in the reality television show.