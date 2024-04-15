Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann at Tihar jail

New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant talks to the media outside the Tihar jail after meeting the jailed Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, in New Delhi, Monday, April 15, 2024. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Police personnel deployed outside the Tihar jail where Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant met the jailed Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, in New Delhi, Monday, April 15, 2024. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann leaves after meeting jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at Tihar Jail, in New Delhi, Monday, April 15, 2024. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant talks to the media outside the Tihar jail after meeting the jailed Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, in New Delhi, Monday, April 15, 2024. (PTI Photo)

