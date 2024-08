New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met senior AAP leader and former deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia here on Friday.

This was Mann’s first meeting with Sisodia after the Aam Aadmi Party leader was released on bail by the Supreme Court last week.

Sisodia was arrested in connection with the excise policy case on February 26 last year, and was granted bail by the apex court on August 9.