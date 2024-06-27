Punjab: CM Mann takes swipe at SAD chief who faces rebellion

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. (Photo/ANI)

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Thursday took a swipe at Sukhbir Singh Badal, saying the SAD chief will campaign against the candidate who has been allotted his party’s symbol for the July 10 Jalandhar West assembly bypoll.

Mann’s remarks came after the Shiromani Akali Dal said it will support the BSP nominee in the bypoll instead of the officially fielded candidate as she was picked by a panel two of whose members have now rebelled against party chief Badal.

The SAD is unable to change its authorised candidate now as the last day for this has already passed.

In a statement, the chief minister took a dig at the rebellion by a section of SAD leaders against Badal.

“The Akali Dal is in dire straits these days as the Akali leaders are squabbling for power. The party neither has any ideology nor its leaders have any stand. These leaders are shamelessly working only for their own vested political interests without even bothering for the state or its people,” alleged Mann.

The “pitiable” condition of the SAD can be judged from the fact that in the run-up to the Jalandhar West assembly bypoll, Badal will not campaign for the candidate having the symbol of Akali Dal, the CM said.

“People of state will not spare these leaders for their sinful acts and will teach them a befitting lesson in the bypoll,” he said.

A section of senior party leaders of the SAD has revolted against Badal, demanding that he should step down as party chief following its debacle in the recently held Lok Sabha elections in Punjab.

The Jalandhar West bypoll was necessitated following the resignation of Sheetal Angural as Aam Aadmi Party legislator.

