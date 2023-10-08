Punjab CM meets Sanjay Singh’s family, says BJP scared of Opposition

Attacking BJP, the Punjab CM said that the ED doesn't go to places where it should go.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 8th October 2023 9:31 pm IST

New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh’s family at the latter’s residence on Sunday.

Expressing solidarity with Singh who is under remand till October 10, Mann said that Singh dares to speak in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Attacking BJP, the Punjab CM said that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) doesn’t go to places where it should go.

He said that BJP has only one slogan that is ‘one nation, one friend’.

Talking about ED raids, Mann said that the agency has conducted almost 3,000 raids but not even 1 per cent results have come out of these raids.

He alleged that ED is conducting raids to scare the Opposition, “but we’re not scared of these raids,” Mann said.

The ED arrested Singh following a day-long questioning in connection with the Delhi excise policy case by officials at his Delhi residence.

