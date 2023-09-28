Punjab Congress MLA arrested from Chandigarh residence in drug case

Khaira was heard telling the official that the SC has already quashed the NDPS case.

Chandigarh: Punjab Congress firebrand legislator and AAP rebel Sukhpal Singh Khaira was on Thursday arrested from his Chandigarh house in a drugs case.

Punjab Police have not yet issued any statement over his arrest and charges against him.

Khaira went Live on Facebook where he and the policemen were seen arguing about the raid to arrest him.

However, a police official identifying himself was seen telling Khaira that a SIT (Special Investigating Team) has been formed in an NDPS case, which has evidence of drugs smuggling against him.

At this, Khaira was heard telling the official that the Supreme Court has already quashed the NDPS case. Later, Khaira the police arrested him and took him to Jalalabad in Punjab.

