Punjab government extends holidays in schools in view of severe cold

Punjab School Education Minister Punjab Harjot Singh Bains said that the classes of class VIII to class XII of all the schools of the state will start on January 9, 2023 as announced earlier.

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International|   Posted by Abdul Rahman  |   Published: 7th January 2023 10:36 am IST
Punjab government extends holidays in schools in view of severe cold
Representational Image

Chandigarh: In wake of severe cold conditions, the Punjab Government on Friday extended the holidays till 14 January 2023 for the students of Class I to VII of all government, aided, recognized and private schools in the state due to in the state.

Punjab School Education Minister Punjab Harjot Singh Bains said that the classes of class VIII to class XII of all the schools of the state will start on January 9, 2023 as announced earlier.

Also Read
Punjab CM slams Badals for stalling Sangrur medical college work

He further said that the teachers of primary, middle and secondary schools will remain present in schools from January 9, 2023 and the opening timing of all schools will be from 10 am to 3 pm.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button