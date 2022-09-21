Punjab governor withdraws order summoning special Assembly session

Chandigarh: Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Wednesday withdrew his order summoning a special Assembly session on September 22 for the AAP govt to move a confidence motion.

Punjab Governor cancels special Vidhan Sabha session called by ⁦@AamAadmiParty⁩ government in Punjab ⁦@iepunjab⁩ ⁦@IndianExpress⁩ pic.twitter.com/0HtbQpUUxc — Kanchan Vasdev (@kanchan99) September 21, 2022

The Raj Bhavan cited the absence of specific rules on summoning the Assembly for considering only a confidence motion.

“This matter was examined and a legal opinion was sought from Sh. Satya Pal Jain, Additional Solicitor General of India. He has given his legal opinion that there is no specific provision regarding summoning of the Assembly for considering the ‘Confidence Motion’ only, in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business,” the letter said.

The decision came after Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira and Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma approached the governor, arguing that there was no legal provision to convene a special session of the Assembly to just move a ‘confidence motion’ in favour of the state government.

The AAP government in Punjab had sought the special session to bring a confidence motion, days after it accused the BJP of trying to topple its government.