7 Punjab police officers suspended over PM’s security breach

Bathinda superintendent of police (SP) Gurbinder Singh, along with six other police officers have been suspended for the security lapse during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Ferozpur district on January 5, 2022.

The suspension orders came after a committee led by retired Justice Indu Malhotra submitted its report.

Besided Gurbinder Singh, six other officials include deputy superintendent of police (DSP) rank officers, Parson Singh and Jagdish Kumar, inspectors Jatinder Singh and Balwinder Singh, sub-inspector Jaswant Singh and assistant sub-inspector Ramesh Kumar.

The suspension order was issued by the director general of police on November 21. the officers have been charged under Section 8 of the Punjab Civil Services (Punishment and Appeal) Rules in 1970 which states serious dereliction of duty and failure to maintain the high standards of security expected during such high-profile visits.

“A report dated October 18, 2023, was submitted by the director general of Punjab Police in connection with the security breach during Modi’s visit wherein the DGP made remarks that Gurbinder Singh, then SP, operations, did not perform his duty properly,” states the order by state home secretary Gurkirat Kirpal.

During Modi’s visit, Singh was posted as SP (operations) in Ferozpur and was in-charge of key duties.

What happened during Modi’s visit?

On January 5, 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on his way to Ferozpur to attend a rally when protesting farmers belonging to the Kisan Mazdoor Sangarsh Committee (KMSC) blocked the roads forcing the Prime Minister to skip the event.

Also Read PM Modi cancels visit to Ferozpur in Punjab after farmers block roads

The PM’s convoy was stuck on the national highway for 20 minutes before going to the airport.

“I look forward to being among my sisters and brothers of Punjab today. At a programme in Ferozepur, the foundation stone of development works worth Rs. 42,750 crore would be laid, which will improve the quality of life for the people,” the PM had tweeted early in the morning on Wednesday.

However, Union minister Mansukh Mandavyia later stated that the visit was cancelled.

A statement from the Union ministry of home affairs blamed bad weather as the reason behind the cancellation. “Today morning PM landed at Bathinda from where he was to go to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala by helicopter. Due to rain and poor visibility, PM waited for about 20 minutes for the weather to clear out. When the weather didn’t improve, it was decided that he would visit the National Marytrs Memorial via road, which would take more than 2 hours. He proceeded to travel by road after necessary confirmation of necessary security arrangements by the DGP Punjab Police,” said the MHA.

National spokesperson of Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) Rakesh Tikait said that it was an attempt by the Centre to find a cheap way to gain public sympathy.

Speaking to ANI in this regard, Tikait said, “When the Prime Minister was coming to Punjab, what arrangements did he make regarding security? The news about him saying that he survived makes it clear that it was a stunt. It was an attempt to find a cheap way to gain public sympathy.”