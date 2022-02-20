Punjab reports 17.77 pc voter turnout till 11 am

Chandigarh: Punjab recorded a voter turnout of 17.77 percent at 11 am on Sunday in the ongoing Assembly elections.

According to the Election Commission of India, Sri Muktsar Sahib witnessed the highest voter turnout of 23.34 percent followed by Fazilka (22.55 percent) and Malerkotla (22.07 percent) till 11 am.

Pathankot recorded the lowest percentage of voter turnout of 12.44 percent. Further, while Sahibjada Ajit Singh Nagar saw 13.15 percent voter turnout.

Jalandhar reported 14.30 percent voter turnout, Ludhiana recorded 15.58 percent while Moga registered 16.29 percent polling.

Meanwhile, Hoshiarpur recorded 18.88 percent while Kapurthala recorded 16.03 percent. Mansa recorded 19.75 per cent. Moga recorded 16.29 percent.

Assembly polls for electing 117 assembly seats in Punjab will be held on February 20. The results will be declared on March 10.

In the 2017 Assembly polls in the state, the Congress had won an absolute majority by winning 77 seats, ousting the SAD-BJP government, which had been in power for 10 years.