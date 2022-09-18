Punjab: Ruckus in university over porn videos of women hostellers

Reports say that eight students living in the hostel attempted suicide when they saw their video on the Internet. They have been taken to different hospitals.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 18th September 2022 9:49 am IST
Punjab: Ruckus in university over porn videos of women hostellers
Protest in Mohali over porn vedios (Photo: ANI)

Chandigarh: A woman hosteller of a private university in Punjab’s Mohali was arrested on Sunday for making porn videos on her phone of at least eight fellow hosteller while taking bath.

She illegally sent the nude images and videos to a male friend in Shimla, resulting in the footage being circulated online.

Also Read
Shah, KCR cross swords over Hyderabad annexure celebrations

As students came to know that their photos went viral, there was a ruckus at Chandigarh University in Mohali overnight with crowds of hostellers staging a massive protest. Students shouted slogans: ‘We want justice’.

MS Education Academy

Reports say that eight students living in the hostel attempted suicide when they saw their video on the Internet. They have been taken to different hospitals.

Also, the college management is pressurising the students to not report the matter to the police.

Woman students said that they brought the matter to the notice of the university authorities earlier several times but no action was initiated.

During the protest, police had to cane-charge students to disperse them.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button