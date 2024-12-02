Punjab: Sikhs in Malerkotla donate land for construction of mosque

The Sikh community members in Punjab city have donated several acres of land for the construction of a mosque, addressing a long-standing need of the local Muslim community. This gesture appears extremely important at a time when Islamophobia is on the rise across India.

The offer to give out the land was not only favoured but welcomed by the Sikh community members. Amarjit Singh, a local Sikh resident, emphasized the urgency of the need. He stated “For years, in the Umerabad and Amargarh areas of Malerkotla, Muslim residents dedicated a place for worship and had been prang in an open field. This concerned us all, and the Sikh community decided to come forward and help”.

Singh added that the land was expensive but there was no one from the families to protest against the donation of the land for the mosque.

Muslims in the area expressed profound gratitude for this act. Mohammed Yasin, one of the Muslim residents said, “Sikh community has always supported us. This land donation has made it possible for us to have a mosque for the first time in the past six decades.”

”Earlier, Muslims used to travel kilometres to the nearest mosque,” he added, highlighting how the move will significantly enhance their community life and communal harmony.

“The local people have always supported each other and their struggle. During last year’s farmer’s protests, Muslims provided off and essentials to protesting Sikh farmers, solidifying their bond,” he said.