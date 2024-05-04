Punjab temple priest kills boy; body recovered from ‘havan kund’

In a shocking incident, a temple priest in Dhuri City of Punjab allegedly murdered a young boy and buried his body within the temple premises.

The victim identified as Sudeep Kumar had been regularly visiting the temple and was missing for the past three days. His family had been searching for his whereabouts but found no clue of him.

According to the local police, during the investigation, the temple priest named Pandit Parmanand was brought for questioning, however, initially he attempted to mislead the police. Subsequently during interrogation he confessed to the heinous crime, admitting that he had murdered the boy inside the temple and buried the body in the “Havan kund” (a fire pit within the temple premises).

Police officer Sorabh Sabharwal who reached the spot, stated that the murder in the temple is being thoroughly investigated and the person who committed the murder has been arrested. Meanwhile, the body has been sent for autopsy.