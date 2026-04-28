Punjab: Two killed, one injured in Batala shooting

Police have initiated a thorough investigation and are making all efforts to identify and apprehend the accused at the earliest.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 28th April 2026 8:21 am IST
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Chandigarh: Two persons were shot dead and one sustained injuries after unidentified persons opened fire at them in Punjab’s Batala late Monday, April 27 night, police said.

The incident occurred in Bhoma village in Sri Hargobindpur subdivision.

Senior Superintendent of Police Batala, Mehtab Singh said some unidentified people opened fire at three persons who were on a walk.

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The deceased were identified as Kashmir Singh and Jugraj Singh, according to the SSP. The injured, identified as another man named Jugraj Singh, has been admitted to a hospital.

Preliminary investigation revealed that there was no angle of extortion or any threat call in this incident, said the SSP.

Investigation into the matter is underway, and CCTV camera footage in the area is being scanned, he said, adding that the culprits would soon be traced.

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Police have initiated a thorough investigation and are making all efforts to identify and apprehend the accused at the earliest.

“Our teams are working on this case,” he said while replying to a question.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 28th April 2026 8:21 am IST

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