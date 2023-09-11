Punjagutta murder case: SI, constable suspended as victim’s kin cry foul

Hyderabad: The city police commissioner, CV Anand, has ordered suspension of sub-inspector Shiva Shankar and head constable Shanker of Punjagutta police station following death of a man who was beaten up by owner and staff of a restaurant on Sunday night.

Both policemen were on duty at the Punjagutta police station at the time of the incident. The victim, Mohammad Liaqat, 31, a resident of Hashmatabad in Chandrayangutta, had visited the restaurant for dinner along with his friend on Sunday at 11 pm. The altercation began when Liyaqat asked for extra raita, and the waiter at the hotel allegedly ignored his request, leading to an argument. The situation escalated when the hotel’s manager and other staff reportedly attacked Liyaqat. He sustained severe injuries.

Family members of the victim have raised concerns about the police response. They alleged that the police did not promptly facilitate Liyaqat’s admission to the hospital. They further alleged that police misbehaved when the victim was battling for his life.

Furthermore, Liyaqat’s friend claimed that they were taken to the police station from the hotel, where a sub-inspector reportedly beat up the victim again. He said that only when Liyaqat’s condition deteriorated even more, he was shifted to a nearby private hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.