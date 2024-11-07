Pushpa 2: Another important person reportedly ousted from movie

Hyderabad: Fans who are eagerly awaiting Pushpa 2: The Rule, the much-anticipated sequel starring Allu Arjun, have been left in suspense as new rumors swirl around the film’s background score.

Since last night, icon star Allu Arjun’s followers have been abuzz with speculation regarding changes to the movie’s soundtrack, sparking questions about the musical direction for this blockbuster-in-the-making.

Talks among Telugu film circles have it that Allu Arjun and director Sukumar were not fully satisfied with Devi Sri Prasad’s (DSP) background score for Pushpa 2, leading them to consider alternatives.

It is also being said that Allu Arjun expressed frustration over DSP’s multiple delays in delivering the score, despite DSP’s essential role in making Pushpa a musical success.

Adding to all this mystery, fresh updates suggest that not one but three prominent composers — Thaman, Ajaneesh Loknath (known for Kantara and Mangalavaaram), and Sam CS (of Kaithi fame) might replace DSP in creating the soundtrack for Pushpa 2.

It’s rumored that each composer will contribute to different sequences in the film.

While the production house, Mythri Movie Makers, has yet to officially confirm these updates, fans are growing increasingly anxious with the release date approaching. Some are concerned about whether the post-production team will have sufficient time to seamlessly integrate the various scores, given the complexities involved.

Meanwhile, shooting for a highly anticipated special song is expected to wrap up by mid-November, with other post-production tasks underway to meet the December 5 release date.